The future of one of Manchester United’s biggest talents remains unknown - despite the club being keen to keep hold of him.

Negotiations are still taking place between Man United and young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who has cemented himself this season as one of the club’s top players. But an agreement has not yet been reached, and there is speculation that it could all fall apart very soon.

According to the Manchester Evening News, there is a possibility that Mainoo could even leave the club in the coming summer transfer window. At the start of the year there had been talk of Mainoo, 19, departing Old Trafford in the January transfer window, with the likes of Chelsea sniffing around both him and winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Now, a move such as this could be back on the cards, and Man United may have even put a price tag on the England international.

Writing for the Manchester newspaper, reporter Alex James said: “There is a genuine chance the 19-year-old could depart given there needs to be a compromise in contract negotiations for Mainoo to stay. It's thought a split might eventually be best for the player and club.

“While that might be dictated by personal choice - either by Mainoo or Amorim - there can be no doubt that the financial picture will play a part.”

It is thought that Amorim has set an asking price of £70m on the midfielder, which puts a high barrier to entry for bidders, and rules out all but the elite European clubs. Of them, Chelsea would likely be the frontrunners, but clubs like Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain that might want to strengthen their midfields could offer competition.