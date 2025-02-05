Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are out of favour at Old Trafford. | Getty Images

Manchester United may have kept hold of their top stars in the January transfer window - but aren’t out of the woods just yet.

The Red Devils shifted the likes of Marcus Rashford and Dan Gore out on loan in the January transfer window, with the former joining Aston Villa with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Man United were in a somewhat precarious position, having spent heavily last summer and so needing to sell players before they could buy any others. Rashford was one of the players they tried to sell, offering him to a trio of Saudi clubs - all of which he turned down - as well as a tour of Italy to see if anyone could take him permanently.

While Rashford had been exiled from the squad, a couple of first-team regulars found themselves on the chopping block too - and their futures are all but set in stone.

Alejandro Garnacho was linked with a move away from Manchester United. | Manchester United via Getty Images

Towards the end of the January transfer window, the likes of winger Alejandro Garnacho and England international Kobbie Mainoo, were linked with moves away from Old Trafford. Argentine winger Garnacho, 20, was the subject of both Chelsea and Napoli’s affections.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Mainoo was also wanted by Chelsea, and was said to be “unhappy” with Man United’s response to the Blues’ approach, according to Football365.

Now, the Mirror has suggested that both moves could be on the cards when the transfer window reopens in the summer, with Man United open to making deals for both players.

It comes as Garnacho becomes far more important in Ruben Amorim’s side following Rashford’s exile, while Kobbie Mainoo has found himself playing as a surprise false-nine, with Amorim favouring this to playing either Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee upfront.