Manchester United get injury update after player stretchered off in Crystal Palace defeat
In yesterday’s (February 3) Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, Manchester United were not only beaten 2-0, but saw defender Lisandro Martinez also stretchered off during the match.
Play was suspended for six minutes while medical staff examined him, with the Argentine centre-back reportedly in tears as he was carried off the pitch. It came following a clash with Palace winger Ismaila Sarr, after which Martinez dropped to the ground.
Initial reports suggested Martinez had picked up a knee injury - and now, we know a little more about what happened.
According to TalkSport, his knee injury is a “serious” one and Martinez will likely miss the end of the season, although this is unconfirmed at the time of publication.
Speaking after yesteday’s game, manager Ruben Amorim said: “We are going to see in the next days but I think it is a serious situation. He is not only a great player but a strong character in the dressing room.
“He felt it and when you are a player, you know when it is something serious. We are here to help him in this difficult moment like he has helped us.”