Manchester United get injury update after player stretchered off in Crystal Palace defeat

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

3rd Feb 2025, 12:21pm
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez had to be carried off on a stretcher against Crystal Palace, after picking up what appears to be a knee injury during their 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford.placeholder image
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez had to be carried off on a stretcher against Crystal Palace, after picking up what appears to be a knee injury during their 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford. | AFP via Getty Images
Manchester United’s defensive woes have been hightened by an injury to one of their starting XI players.

In yesterday’s (February 3) Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, Manchester United were not only beaten 2-0, but saw defender Lisandro Martinez also stretchered off during the match.

Play was suspended for six minutes while medical staff examined him, with the Argentine centre-back reportedly in tears as he was carried off the pitch. It came following a clash with Palace winger Ismaila Sarr, after which Martinez dropped to the ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Initial reports suggested Martinez had picked up a knee injury - and now, we know a little more about what happened.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez had to be carried off on a stretcher against Crystal Palace, after picking up what appears to be a knee injury during their 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford.placeholder image
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez had to be carried off on a stretcher against Crystal Palace, after picking up what appears to be a knee injury during their 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford. | AFP via Getty Images

According to TalkSport, his knee injury is a “serious” one and Martinez will likely miss the end of the season, although this is unconfirmed at the time of publication.

Speaking after yesteday’s game, manager Ruben Amorim said: “We are going to see in the next days but I think it is a serious situation. He is not only a great player but a strong character in the dressing room.

“He felt it and when you are a player, you know when it is something serious. We are here to help him in this difficult moment like he has helped us.”

Related topics:Manchester UnitedLisandro MartinezRuben AmorimCrystal Palace
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice