Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez had to be carried off on a stretcher against Crystal Palace, after picking up what appears to be a knee injury during their 2-0 defeat at Old Trafford. | AFP via Getty Images

Manchester United’s defensive woes have been hightened by an injury to one of their starting XI players.

Play was suspended for six minutes while medical staff examined him, with the Argentine centre-back reportedly in tears as he was carried off the pitch. It came following a clash with Palace winger Ismaila Sarr, after which Martinez dropped to the ground.

Initial reports suggested Martinez had picked up a knee injury - and now, we know a little more about what happened.

According to TalkSport, his knee injury is a “serious” one and Martinez will likely miss the end of the season, although this is unconfirmed at the time of publication.

Speaking after yesteday’s game, manager Ruben Amorim said: “We are going to see in the next days but I think it is a serious situation. He is not only a great player but a strong character in the dressing room.

“He felt it and when you are a player, you know when it is something serious. We are here to help him in this difficult moment like he has helped us.”