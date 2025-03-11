An artist's impression of what Manchester United's new stadium could look like. | Foster + Partners/PA Wire

Manchester United are planning to leave Old Trafford for good - and move into a new 100,000 seater stadium.

United have now confirmed their “intention to pursue a new 100,000-seater stadium as the centrepiece of the regeneration of the Old Trafford area” as they throw their “support behind the government’s growth agenda”.

Scaled models and conceptual images for how the new Old Trafford and surrounding area could look like were revealed on Tuesday morning (March 11) at the London headquarters of architects Foster + Partners, appointed in September to design the stadium district.

“Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world’s greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford,” Ratcliffe said. “Our current stadium has served us brilliantly for the past 115 years, but it has fallen behind the best arenas in world sport.

“By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience only footsteps from our historic home. Just as important is the opportunity for a new stadium to be the catalyst for social and economic renewal of the Old Trafford area, creating jobs and investment not just during the construction phase but on a lasting basis when the stadium district is complete.

“The government has identified infrastructure investment as a strategic priority, particularly in the north of England, and we are proud to be supporting that mission with this project of national, as well as local, significance.”

The move to a new ground has been backed by former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Manchester United should always strive for the best in everything it does, on and off the pitch, and that includes the stadium we play in,” Ferguson said. “Old Trafford holds so many special memories for me personally, but we must be brave and seize this opportunity to build a new home, fit for the future, where new history can be made.”

When most clubs move out of their old stadiums, they end up being demolished. The likes of White Hart Lane, Upton Park and The Dell have been knocked down and redeveloped - with grounds becoming prime real estate for new apartments.

There has been no confirmation as to Old Trafford’s fate, but the likelihood is that it would be knocked down and redeveloped once Man United have moved out. The club has already estimated that there is a possibility to create 17,000 new homes through the construction of the new stadium.