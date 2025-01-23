Paul Pogba played for Manchester United in between stints at Juventus. | AFP via Getty Images

Paul Pogba’s doping ban has come to an end - and now the ex-Manchester United star is looking for a new club.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The French midfielder’s ban has expired today (March 11) after 18 months on the sidelines. He was initially banned for four years after taking a banned substance, before an appeal saw his ban shortened.

A World Cup winner, the 31-year old had been playing for Juventus in Serie A, but his contract was terminated by mutual consent. He has not played a professional football match since September 2023, but is now eligible to step back onto the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Twitch streamer Anime’s broadcast in January, he said: “There are offers. There are some interesting things, some not so interesting. Going to play in Russia is not the objective.

Paul Pogba played for Manchester United in between stints at Juventus. | AFP via Getty Images

“To play for a team that's playing in the Champions League? We always want the best clubs, but it's not just up to me. There are discussions. It's being finalised. I can't say any more.”

As of January 1, Pogba was allowed to sign for a new club. But as he looks to Europe’s top five leagues, what are his best options - and which club has already opened the door for him?

Manchester United (Premier League)

This is the one everyone is talking about... but please hold your proverbial horses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, a return to Old Trafford would have an air of romanticism about it, and Manchester United definitely need some midfield rejuvination. It has been widely established that the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen will be out of the club sooner or later, and Pogba seems like a logical replacement.

But the reality is that Pogba is not the answer to Man United’s problems. With an ageing squad to boot, what the Red Devils need is young blood that can be nurtured into top talent, not a player who hasn’t kicked a ball in a year and a half.

Marseille (Ligue 1)

A homecoming to his native France is reportedly on the cards - and Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi has even opened the door for this to happen.

Speaking to the media, he said: “I would like to have only champions in my team. Pogba has always been a champion but honestly, during my discussions with staff, we have never spoken about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In January, we especially need to find players for the needs we have. Obviously, if champions arrive, we will try to find space and make sure they can live together. That would absolutely not be a problem for me. When you have top players, it's not my problem but that of the opponents.”

Como (Serie A)

Having left Juventus, Pogba’s easiest move would be to stay in Italy. In this reporter’s humble opinion, Como presents a fascinating option for the Frenchman.

It might not be the most competitive side - currently sitting 13th in Serie A - but manager Cesc Fabregas has a penchant for bringing experienced big-name players to his club. This includes Alberto Moreno, Andrea Belotti and most recently Dele Alli.

The other upside is that he would get to live in the beautiful Lake Como, which is perhaps one of the most beautiful places on the planet. It’s a nice way to start his career comeback on the front foot.