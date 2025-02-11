Manchester United 'agree' midfielder's exit - even though transfer window has closed

Casemiro’s departure from Old Trafford is almost inevitable. | Manchester United via Getty Images

One of Manchester United’s midfielders could soon be packing his bags.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the start of the Premier League season, there has been widespread speculation about Brazilian midfielder Casemiro’s future, with him and Christian Eriksen being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Having arrived at Man United for £70m from Real Madrid, Casemiro was already 30 when he signed his contract - so the club knew they wouldn’t be getting a fiscal return on their investment in the midfielder. Now, manager Ruben Amorim has publicly stated that he cannot keep up with the pace of the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, a failed Arsenal move could spark a move back to his native Brazil, even though the English transfer window has closed.

Casemiro’s departure from Old Trafford is almost inevitable. | Manchester United via Getty Images

As the January transfer window dwindled to a close, Brazilian club Flamengo made an approach for Arsenal midfielder Jorginho. The Italian is out of favour at the Emirates and struggles for regular gametime - but the move was still blocked by the club.

Instead, Flamengo are now pushing for Casemiro’s signature, and the 32-year-old is apparently keen on getting a deal over the line. This is only possible because the Brazilian transfer window does not close until February 28.

Quoted in Brazilian outlet Bolavip, journalist Jorge Nicola said: “I can assure you that Flamengo has been investigating the player’s situation in recent days. The English club is willing to loan him out and help with part of his salary. Filipe Luis [manager] would love to have Casemiro.

“Flamengo understands that, given all the figures, it is a very risky business. Even if United agrees to help with most of the salary, it would still be a very high amount to be paid.”