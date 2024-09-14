Man United will 'cut their losses' on £70m star next year after eleventh hour transfer U-turn
Manchester United splashed the cash on some important new signings over the summer, including striker Joshua Zirkzee and former Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui. They also signed off on several Old Trafford exits, selling eight senior players in cash transfers and releasing a further four.
This is unlikely to be the end of the transfer saga for United this season, though. A number of players were linked with permanent summer exits but they didn’t come to fruition, but these same players could still be moved on in the near future. One of the main names doing the rounds on the rumour mill was Casemiro, who looked set to leave the club before the new Premier League season started.
The midfielder was connected with Saudi Arabia for some time but a move didn’t come to fruition and he has since rejected a loan move to Turkey. According to Football Insider, Casemiro knocked back the idea of joining Galatasaray late on Thursday, despite all parties involved initially agreeing terms.
The Brazilian had a change of heart in the eleventh hour and is now set to remain with United, with the Turkish transfer window now closed for business.
Following his nightmarish performance against Liverpool in his side’s 3-0 defeat, Casemiro found himself linked to a quick move away. While that isn’t happening now, his departure could still be on the cards in the coming months.
A follow-up report from Football Insider claims that Saudi Arabia are back in the picture for Casemiro and he is expected to leave United for the Pro League either in January or next summer. Casemiro is ‘already considering’ this option following his less than desirable start to the 2024/25 season.
The 32-year-old signed for the Red Devils in a £70 million transfer from Real Madrid in 2022. However, United have accepted they will now have to ‘cut their losses’ on a once marquee signing as he has ‘no resale value’. Casemiro’s contract expires in 2026 and he has received significant interest from the Middle East over the summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.