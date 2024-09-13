Dominic Solanke could be back in action this weekend. | Getty Images

The North London Derby, one of the fiercest rivalries in English football, is taking place this Sunday, and result speculation is evermore confusing.

In previous years, this derby has been host to numerous red cards, amazing goals and rowdy fans, but will it be the same this time around?

With Arsenal having won 82 North London derbies, and narrowly missing out on Premier League titles in recent times, a lot of fans seem to fancy their odds of victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Yet, this victory could prove complicated through the implications of numerous injuries to Arsenals midfield which may lead to their detriment on Sunday.

It was already expected that a key player in Arsenal's midfield, being the £105m investment of Declan Rice, would be out for one match week after facing two yellow cards in Arsenal's game against Brighton.

This proves particularly inconvenient for Arsenal since they wouldn't be able to utilise the new signing of Mikel Merino, after the midfielder suffered a shoulder injury in a training session after a collision. This leads fans to speculate the introduction of the likes of Jorginho or Thomas Partey to the starting eleven. To further extend this inconvenience, Martin Odegaard injured his ankle on international duty, hindering a pivotal role in Arsenal's game being out for a number of weeks.

Comparatively, the starting Spurs eleven is looking promising, with injuries being potentially recovered. The reintroduction of injured players like Solanke and Van de Ven will boost Spurs attacking and defensive playstyle, with Solanke yet to prove himself by scoring goals and Van de Ven’s dominance defensively being a requirement against Arsenal's talented attack.

This defensive play may prove evermore important due to the debut of Premier League veteran Raheem Sterling, a player who has years of experience at different clubs and sheer talent on the ball.

I personally believe that Tottenham Hotspur will gain the victory, winning 3-1 and capitalising on the lack of starting midfielders in Arsenal's playstyle.

These factors lead to an exciting, interesting game of football with fans not knowing who is likely to come out on top.