Ruben Amorim is evidently not happy with his options upfront. | Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has evidently run out of patience with his strikers.

After spending the January transfer window trying to usher players out the door - albeit unsuccessfully - Amorim will have to make the best of the squad he has for the rest of the season.

Marcus Rashford and Dan Gore left the club on loan, but potential sales for Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo collapsed before the transfer deadline on Monday evening. The Man United boss had hoped to sell some players to try and sign a big-name striker, with Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres thought to be top of his list.

Man United play Leicester City in the FA Cup fourth round tomorrow evening (February 7), and ahead of the clash Amorim has not minced his words about his current strikeforce.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have both struggled in attack this season. | Manchester United via Getty Images

In fact, he has suggested that there are three players in his squad that he would rather play upfront than either Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee.

Speaking at a press conference today (February 6) Amorim said: “We have to find players to play in different positions, you can see the way we play it’s going to take time and not solve all the problems, we have many shots inside the box and catch one player.

“Amad can score more, Bruno can score more, even Kobbie Mainoo can score more playing in that position on the pitch. So, we have to improve as a team, we have a little bit of time, let's see in the end of the season.”

A glowing reflection, then, of his options upfront.

The Portuguese gaffer is no stranger to a bit of hyperbole, having previously suggested that he would rather play 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital upfront than put Marcus Rashford back into the squad. Against Crystal Palace, Amorim was even playing Mainoo as a false-nine upfront, opting to change his tactics instead of playing Hojlund or Zirkzee.