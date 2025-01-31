Ruben Amorim has finally done some business in the January transfer window. | Manchester United via Getty Images

Manchester United have finally conducted some business in the January transfer window.

After weeks of speculation and rumours about personnel leaving Old Trafford, with the club needing to sell players before major signings can come in, there has been a change in the tides.

Unfortunately for fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with either Marcus Rashford - who has not featured in the squad for Man United’s last 12 matches - or Alejandro Garnacho, the Argentinian winger who has attracted attention from both Chelsea and Napoli.

It’s not a loan agreement for someone to join the club either. Instead, it has been agreed that younster Dan Gore will join Rotherham on loan for the rest of the season.

Dan Gore has played occasional first-team football for Manchester United, but has been plagued by injuries. | Getty Images

Gore made his first-team debut in September 2023, but after picking up a shoulder injury last summer - and another injury in October - opportunities with the Premier League side have been limited. But Gore, 20, can expect far more playtime at the League One club.

Last January, he joined Port Vale on loan, but an injury in his debut match prevented him from making any further appearances for the club.

Over the past two months, United’s coaching staff has been preparing Gore for a loan move, being told that he needed to regain full fitness before securing a temporary transfer.

Gore was a key part of the Under-18 team that won the FA Youth Cup in the 2021/22 season, playing alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo under the management of Travis Binnion. The 20-year-old initially joined United’s academy from Burnley as a forward but has since transitioned into a deeper midfield role.