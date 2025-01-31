Manchester United secured automatic promotion to the knockout stages last night. | Manchester United via Getty Images

European titans will clash for a place in the knockouts after the Europa League playoff fixtures were revealed by UEFA.

Porto and Roma will go head-to-head for a place in the round of 16 thanks to the new format of European tournaments.

As with the Champions League, the top eight teams in the new league table automatically qualify, with ninth through 24th battling for the eight remaining spots in the competition.

Following the final round of group stage matches, Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur secured automatic qualification, finishing third and fourth respectively. Lazio topped the table with Athletic Bilbao level on points, but second thanks to goal difference.

Porto will face Roma for a spot in the knockout stages. | Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon, Olympiacos and Rangers also qualified automatically. But teams likes Ajax, Real Sociedad and Fenerbahce - managed by Jose Mourinho - find themselves in the gauntlet of the playoffs, where just about anything could happen.

Here is the full fixture list for the Europa League playoffs:

Midjytlland vs Real Sociedad

Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht

AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray

Twente vs Bodo/Glimt

PAOK vs FCSB

Porto vs Roma

Union SG vs Ajax

Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen