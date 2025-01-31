Europa League playoffs: Full fixture list revealed after Man United and Spurs get automatic qualification
Porto and Roma will go head-to-head for a place in the round of 16 thanks to the new format of European tournaments.
As with the Champions League, the top eight teams in the new league table automatically qualify, with ninth through 24th battling for the eight remaining spots in the competition.
Following the final round of group stage matches, Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur secured automatic qualification, finishing third and fourth respectively. Lazio topped the table with Athletic Bilbao level on points, but second thanks to goal difference.
Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon, Olympiacos and Rangers also qualified automatically. But teams likes Ajax, Real Sociedad and Fenerbahce - managed by Jose Mourinho - find themselves in the gauntlet of the playoffs, where just about anything could happen.
Here is the full fixture list for the Europa League playoffs:
Midjytlland vs Real Sociedad
Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht
AZ Alkmaar vs Galatasaray
Twente vs Bodo/Glimt
PAOK vs FCSB
Porto vs Roma
Union SG vs Ajax
Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen
