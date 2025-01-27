Radja Nainggolan played 30 times for Belgium’s national team. | JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images

Former Roma and Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan has reportedly been arrested as part of an investigation into drug smuggling.

Nainggolan, who earned 30 caps for the Belgian national team and currently plays for second-division side Lokeren-Temse, was taken into custody by police as part of a probe into drug trafficking through Antwerp's port from South America.

The midfielder, 36, spent most of his career in Italy, moving there at 17 to join Piacenza. He later gained prominence with Cagliari in Serie A before signing for Roma in 2014.

It came following an investigation by police and subsequent raids in Antwerp and Brussels.

A spokesperson from the Brussels public prosecutor's office said: “The federal judicial police of Brussels carried out thirty house searches on Monday morning in the context of a file from the Organised Crime department of the Brussels public prosecutor's office.

“The house searches mainly took place in the province of Antwerp and in Brussels. The investigation concerns suspected facts of importing cocaine from South America to Europe, via the port of Antwerp, and its redistribution in Belgium. We can confirm that the footballer RN [Radja Nainggolan] was deprived of his liberty in the context of that case.

“Given that the interrogations are underway, and in compliance with the principle of presumption of innocence, no further comment will be made at this stage.”

Belgian news outlet HLN reported that Nainggolan’s lawyer, Omar Souidi, was present during his client’s hearing. Authorities reportedly also towed away Nainggolan’s car as part of the investigation.

Lokeren-Temse, Nainggolan's current club, claimed they learned of his arrest through media reports. In a statement, the club said: “As the investigation is still ongoing, the police services do not want to and cannot make any further comment. They respect the principle of presumption of innocence. As a club, we agree with this.

“We can only confirm that the player was absent from training this morning.”