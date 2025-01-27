Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently increased his share in Manchester United. | Getty Images

Battle lines have been drawn between Manchester United fans and owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Ratcliffe’s dramatic encounter following Man United’s 1-0 win away to Fulham, where he was hounded by fans outside the stadium as he tried tro leave in his car, there have been rumblings about a “war” on season ticket holders.

The Red Devils have endured a dismal season so far, currently sitting 12th in the Premier League table and mingling with the likes of Brentford and Crystal Palace. But fears have been raised that Ratcliffe - who has made a number of cust-cotting measures since taking over - might also bump up ticket prices at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the Manchester United Supporters Trust has written an open letter to the club’s owner, urging him not to increase the prices of season tickets and the cost of individual match tickets.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently increased his share in Manchester United. | Getty Images

The letter said: “As you consider forthcoming decisions on match ticketing policies and pricing, we urge you to pause and carefully reflect on the timing, potential consequences, and long-term impact of any major changes.

“Judging by your own public comments it seems you may have come to the conclusion that ticket pricing and policies are in need of a major review. However, we strongly believe that now is the worst possible time to implement significant changes.

“With the team struggling on the pitch and fan sentiment already at a low ebb, we all need to pull together to lift the team’s performance, not risk deepening divisions or creating further dissatisfaction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter continued by asking Ratcliffe to hold off on making any decisions about ticket prices until the end of the season, as well as “maximising performance on the pitch” to galvanise fans and consulting them on any long-term changes.