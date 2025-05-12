Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea fans could all watch their teams battle for European glory for free this month.

Since ITV lost the Champions League broadcasting rights in 2015, fans’ only chance of watching their teams compete in European football has been to pay for TNT Sports. It’s a bitter pill to swallow for football lovers, who also have to fork out Sky Sports and Amazon Prime in order to follow their clubs on TV.

But according to the Sun, an olive branch is being extended by TNT Sports ahead of the Europa League and Conference League finals later this month. The tabloid has claimed that TNT Sports is planning to make all three UEFA finals available via its Discovery Plus platform.

It comes after the European cup finals were also live streamed for free last season; even fans without a subscription were able to watch the matches. At the time of publication, now official announcement has been made by TNT Sports.

The Europa League final between Man United and Spurs will take place in Bilbao on May 21. The Conference League final is one week later on May 28, with Chelsea taking on Real Betis. The Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan is on May 31, at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is said to be under mounting pressure, with reports suggesting his future could be uncertain even if he wins. Tottenham haven’t lifted a trophy since their 2008 League Cup triumph. On the other side, Man United boss Ruben Amorim has also admitted he must improve but says his side owe fans silverware.

The upcoming finals arrive during a potentially historic season for English clubs in Europe. The Premier League could have a record nine teams competing in UEFA competitions next year, surpassing the previous high of five from the 2017/18 campaign.

That is thanks in part to strong performances under UEFA's coefficient system, which secured England a fifth Champions League spot for next season. With Arsenal’s success in Europe, the sixth and seventh-placed teams will qualify for the Europa and Conference Leagues respectively - and another slot could open up if Manchester City win the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

While Tottenham and Man United currently sit far below the top-four places, the Europa League winner is guaranteed a Champions League spot, raising the stakes even higher for their showdown in Bilbao.