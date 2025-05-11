Chelsea could miss out on Champions League football next season with Stamford Bridge blues at risk of UEFA ban | Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire

Chelsea are at risk of a ban from UEFA which means they would miss out on the chance of Champions League football next season.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea could miss out on Champions League football next season - unless changes are made to the club's boardroom make-up. The Stamford Bridge blues are at risk of a ban from UEFA over rules governing the ownership of clubs taking part in the flagship competition.

Chelsea are currently fifth in the Premier League, with the top five guaranteed Champion League places next season - having last played in the competition in 2022/2023, when they lost out in the quarter finals to Real Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there could be an issue with UEFA bosses, as Chelsea's current owners - BlueCo - also holds a controlling stake in French side, Strasbourg.

Chelsea could miss out on Champions League football next season with Stamford Bridge blues at risk of UEFA ban | Rhianna Chadwick/PA Wire

The Ligue 1 outfit sits in sixth place in the league, enough to qualify for the Europa Conference League. But with two games remaining, they could easily secure the final Champions League place.

Under UEFA rules, owners of more than one club are not allowed - so Chelsea could be banned from the European showcase. BlueCo appears aware of the situation, with BBC Sport reporting the consortium has been in talks with the governing body over how it could change the Stamford Bridge set up in order to comply.

Under the reported scheme, ownership of Strasbourg could be transferred to a 'blind trust' - removing any potential conflict of interest - or BlueCo could reduce its stake in one of the clubs.

Strasbourg are led by Liam Rosenior and are unbeaten since the March international break, including beating champions PSG last week - form which has catapulted them into Champions League contention.