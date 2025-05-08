Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has left fans flabbergasted by a bold claim he made after being dumped out the Champions League by PSG.

The Gunners were beaten 2-1 in the second leg at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, crashing out 3-1 on aggregate and ending their hopes of lifting silverware this season. Already trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Arsenal started brightly and forced PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into two strong saves in the opening 15 minutes.

Fabian Ruiz put the hosts ahead on the night just before the half-hour mark, and Achraf Hakimi’s second-half goal effectively sealed the tie. Bukayo Saka scored a late consolation.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Arteta said: “I don't think there has been a better team in the competition so far from what I have seen, but we are out.”

In his post-match press conference, he added: “Yes [the best team lost], and I am saying that because they [PSG] just told me that. Today I saw how much my players wanted it — they were in tears. We deserved much more. When you analyse both games, the MVP has been their goalkeeper. The Champions League is decided in the boxes, and it's won them the game. The result should have been very different.

“It gives me so much pride, but at the same time I’m so upset and so annoyed that we didn’t manage to do it.”

With Liverpool already confirmed as Premier League champions, the Champions League had become Arsenal’s final shot at silverware.

The club, who have finished second in the Premier League for the past two seasons, sit in the same position with three games remaining.

Asked whether his squad has what it takes to win trophies, Arteta said: “It depends. Two years ago, nobody believed we could even qualify for the Champions League or compete for the title. The amount of points we’ve picked up would have won the league in other seasons. But the reality is, you need something to lift - a trophy - and the disappointment is we don’t have it.

“But we have the best example in the PSG dressing room with Marquinhos. He’s tried to win the Champions League 11 times. Let’s see if they win the final.

“If you want to be in sport and compete for trophies, you have to be able to deal with that.”

Fans, however, were not convinced by Arteta’s sentiment. Posting on X, many suggested that surely the best team in the Champions League will be the one that lifts the trophy at the end of the tournament.

Elvis Nyambu said: “The semi-final has confirmed we are nowhere near the best. Our weaknesses have been exposed and should now look for a striker, back up for Saka, Oedegard, and a better goalkeeper. We didn't deserve to be in the final.”

Nick Briggs added: “He really needs to look at himself, the Madrid game’s gone to his head. If Arsenal are the best team them should be in the final.

“He should be more humble as he hasn’t won anything for a while and is lucky he gets the time, but surely Arsenal fans can’t be happy with no trophies.”

Even PSG manager Luis Enrique disagreed with the Spanish gaffer. In his press conference after the semi-final, he laughed when an interviewer mentioned Arteta’s name and said: “I don’t agree at all. Arteta is a great friend but I don’t agree.

“They played in a clever way today, but in the two legs we scored more goals than them - in football that’s the most important thing.”