Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bukayo Saka has handed Mikel Arteta an injury boost after the Arsenal manager declared he is fit to face Crystal Palace tonight.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saka was withdrawn in the second half of Arsenal’s 4-0 win at Ipswich on Sunday, April 20, following a late tackle on his standing ankle by Leif Davis. The Ipswich defender was shown a straight red card and Arteta described the challenge as “dangerous”. Saka wore an ice pack on his ankle and was seen limping towards the tunnel at the final whistle.

Speaking on the eve of his side’s clash against Palace this evening (April 23), and with Arsenal’s first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris St Germain just a week away, Arteta said: “We have to wait and see how he reacts after the session, but it’s nothing too serious. If we want to he would have a good chance to play tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal, 13 points behind Liverpool with just five matches to play, must avoid defeat against Palace to ensure Liverpool do not wrap up the title without kicking a ball. But with their sole hope of silverware resting on the Champions League, Arteta could be tempted to wrap his star men up in cotton wool for the visit of Oliver Glasner’s side.

The Spaniard said: “Our incentive is to win our game (against Palace), and the rest we cannot control so we cannot think in those terms. When players are fit and are available and they want to play, they have to play. And they are at their best when they are playing and they have consistency in their performances.

“If they are not available, there’s no discussion. And if they are not in good condition to perform, we’re not going to play them. So there’s always a balance. Obviously you want to balance the risk and make sure that you are sensible with your decision making. But unfortunately in football anything can happen.”

There are some players who are certain not to feature; Gabriel’s season is over after a hamstring injury, and fellow defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu are also out. Mikel Merino is still expected to play upfront, with no return planned for either Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus before the Premier League season concludes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saka spent nearly four months out following hamstring surgery but he scored just seven minutes into his return against Fulham earlier this month before two impressive displays against Real Madrid.

“That’s what you are hoping for,” Arteta added. “The way he’s prepared, he was giving good signs that he could impact the game like he normally does. But obviously, to be playing at that level after missing three-and-a-half months is not easy at all. So, credit to him and all the staff that were with him.”

Saka, 23, has two years to run on his contract at Arsenal and recently indicated he wants to remain with the club but insisted he was in “no rush” to agree a new deal.

Arteta said: “When the time comes we will have those conversations and I’m sure the club is very on top of it. Bukayo has been very clear what his intentions are as well. Everything is in the right place.”