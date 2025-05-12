Every Premier League player out of contract in 2025 - including stars from Arsenal, Spurs and Everton
As the end of the Premier League season looms, there is still plenty to play for; top clubs are vying for a shot at European football, while the race for the top-four hangs on a knife edge.
Some things have been set in stone for a while, however. Liverpool winning the league was a matter of when, not if - and the small matter of relegation looked inevitable for Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town.
On a more individual level, there are players preparing to say their goodbyes at clubs they’ve called home for years. Most notably, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne is leaving at the end of the season, and Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving his boyhood club Liverpool, presumably to join Real Madrid.
But there are more than 70 other Premier League footballers who are out of contract at the end of the season. Most of them will become free agents, and can join a new team without a transfer fee looming over their heads.
Other players have rather more uncertain futures, with options for a one-year extension embedded into their current contracts. We have denoted these players with an asterisk next to their names.
These are all the Premier League footballers who are out of contract in 2025.
Arsenal
Jorginho*
Thomas Partey
Kieran Tierney
Aston Villa
Kortney Hause
Robin Olsen
Bournemouth
Chris Mepham*
Brentford
Josh Dasilva*
Ben Mee
Ben Winterbottom
Brighton
Tariq Lamptey
Tom McGill
James Milner
Joel Veltman
Chelsea
Lucas Bergstrom
Crystal Palace
Nathaniel Clyne
Remi Matthews
Tyrick Mitchell
Luke Plange
Jeffrey Schlupp
Joel Ward
Everton
Asmir Begovic
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Seamus Coleman
Abdoulaye Doucoure
Idrissa Gueye
Michael Keane
Joao Virginia
Ashley Young
Mason Holgate
Fulham
Willian
Tom Cairney
Raul Jimenez*
Kenny Tete
Adama Traore*
Carlos Vinicius*
Ipswich Town
Cameron Burgess*
Massimo Luongo
Axel Tuanzebe*
Marcus Harness
Elkan Baggott
Leicester City
Daniel Iversen
Jamie Vardy
Danny Ward
Liverpool
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Nat Phillips
Harvey Davies
Manchester City
Scott Carson
Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester United
Christian Eriksen
Jonny Evans
Tom Heaton
Victor Lindelof
Newcastle United
Mark Gillespie
Jamaal Lascelles
Jamal Lewis
John Ruddy
Callum Wilson
Nottingham Forest
Ola Aina
Willy Boly
Wayne Hennessey
Harry Toffolo
Jonathan Panzo
Southampton
Adam Lallana
Joe Lumley
Jack Stephens
Kyle Walker-Peters
Ben Davies
Fraser Forster
Sergio Reguilon
Alfie Whiteman
Michail Antonio
Vladimir Coufal
Aaron Cresswell
Lukasz Fabianski*
Danny Ings
Kurt Zouma*
Craig Dawson
Pablo Sarabia
Nelson Semedo