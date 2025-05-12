A massive number of Premier League footballers will be looking for new clubs this summer, with their contracts expiring in a matter of weeks.

As the end of the Premier League season looms, there is still plenty to play for; top clubs are vying for a shot at European football, while the race for the top-four hangs on a knife edge.

Some things have been set in stone for a while, however. Liverpool winning the league was a matter of when, not if - and the small matter of relegation looked inevitable for Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

On a more individual level, there are players preparing to say their goodbyes at clubs they’ve called home for years. Most notably, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne is leaving at the end of the season, and Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving his boyhood club Liverpool, presumably to join Real Madrid.

But there are more than 70 other Premier League footballers who are out of contract at the end of the season. Most of them will become free agents, and can join a new team without a transfer fee looming over their heads.

Other players have rather more uncertain futures, with options for a one-year extension embedded into their current contracts. We have denoted these players with an asterisk next to their names.

These are all the Premier League footballers who are out of contract in 2025.

Arsenal

Jorginho*

Thomas Partey

Kieran Tierney

Aston Villa

Kortney Hause

Robin Olsen

Bournemouth

Chris Mepham*

Brentford

Josh Dasilva*

Ben Mee

Ben Winterbottom

Brighton

Tariq Lamptey

Tom McGill

James Milner

Joel Veltman

Chelsea

Lucas Bergstrom

Crystal Palace

Nathaniel Clyne

Remi Matthews

Tyrick Mitchell

Luke Plange

Jeffrey Schlupp

Joel Ward

Everton

Asmir Begovic

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Seamus Coleman

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Idrissa Gueye

Michael Keane

Joao Virginia

Ashley Young

Mason Holgate

Fulham

Willian

Tom Cairney

Raul Jimenez*

Kenny Tete

Adama Traore*

Carlos Vinicius*

Ipswich Town

Cameron Burgess*

Massimo Luongo

Axel Tuanzebe*

Marcus Harness

Elkan Baggott

Leicester City

Daniel Iversen

Jamie Vardy

Danny Ward

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Nat Phillips

Harvey Davies

Manchester City

Scott Carson

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester United

Christian Eriksen

Jonny Evans

Tom Heaton

Victor Lindelof

Newcastle United

Mark Gillespie

Jamaal Lascelles

Jamal Lewis

John Ruddy

Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest

Ola Aina

Willy Boly

Wayne Hennessey

Harry Toffolo

Jonathan Panzo

Southampton

Adam Lallana

Joe Lumley

Jack Stephens

Kyle Walker-Peters

Ben Davies

Fraser Forster

Sergio Reguilon

Alfie Whiteman

Michail Antonio

Vladimir Coufal

Aaron Cresswell

Lukasz Fabianski*

Danny Ings

Kurt Zouma*

Craig Dawson

Pablo Sarabia

Nelson Semedo