Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will go head-to-head for European glory at the end of the month.

On May 31, the two teams will meet at the Allianz Arena in Munich to duke it out for the illustrious Champions League trophy - arguably the most prestigious prize in club football.

Both clubs have faced challenging opponents on their way to the final. PSG have defeated the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal en route to Germany; Inter Milan had to dispatch both Bayern Munich and Barcelona, the latter culminating in a 4-3 thriller at the San Siro.

For PSG, victory would mean securing the first European cup in the club’s history, while Inter Milan seek to add a fourth Champions League to their trophy cabinet. But which team is the favourite to win the tournament?

One of the best ways to predict close-run matters such as this is with a supercomputer. They can look at all the data, from expected goals per 90 minutes to the number of big chances created, compared with recent results to come up with a percentage likelihood of victory.

Most football fans trust Opta’s supercomputer predictions the most; certainly, they have proven to be fairly reliable in the past. Having previously outlined Liverpool, then Barcelona, as Champions League favourites this season, the supercomputer has now made a call on how the final will play out.

According to Opta, PSG are the narrow favourites to lift the Champions League, with a 53.6 per cent chance to win, while Inter Milan are given a 46.4 per cent chance. It just goes to show how evenly the two teams are matched.

Despite what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may claim, PSG and Inter have been the two best teams in the tournament this season.

They have proven themselves to be giant-killers in the knockout rounds, having both also earned automaic promotion in the group stages.