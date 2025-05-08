Who has scored the most Champions League goals in one season as Barcelona and Dortmund stars miss out on record

Just two teams are left to battle it out for the Champions League trophy this season.

After Arsenal were knocked out in the second semi-final by Paris Saint-Germain, they and Inter Milan will head to the Allianz Arena on May 31.

This season has seen plenty of high-scoring contests, such as Inter and Barcelona’s 4-3 thriller earlier this week. This has even put some players on the list for the most Champions League goals in a season - although this season’s top scorers do not top the list.

In terms of a Champions League record, one footballer stands above the rest as arguably the best forward to ever grace the competition. Here are the highest scoring footballers from a single UCL season:

Cristiano Ronaldo (2013/14)

17 goals for Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo (2015/16)

16 goals for Real Madrid

Robert Lewandowski (2019/20)

15 goals for Bayern Munich

Cristiano Ronaldo (2017/18)

15 goals for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema (2021/22)

15 goals for Real Madrid

14 goals for Barcelona

13 goals for Bayern Munich

13 goals for Borussia Dortmund

13 goals for Barcelona

12 goals for Manchester City

12 goals for Manchester United

12 goals for Bayern Munich

