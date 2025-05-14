Holidaymakers have been banned from swimming at two beaches in Playa Las Americas, in the south of Tenerife.

Adeje Town Hall has announced the temporary prohibition of bathing at Troya I and II beaches. The ban is effective immediately following water quality tests that detected abnormal levels of Enterococcus and Escherichia coli (E. coli).

The decision was made as a precautionary public health measure, with local authorities activating the relevant protocol for public notification, beach monitoring, and closure. The Municipal Water Laboratory has already taken fresh water samples, with results expected. These results will determine whether the bathing ban remains in place or can be lifted.

According to Canarian Weekly, the source of the contamination remains unknown. Municipal technical staff have inspected local infrastructure and confirmed that no malfunctions or issues have been found in the systems managed by the Town Hall.

As an added precaution, a full review of all infrastructure that might discharge into the affected coastal area will be carried out. The Tenerife Cabildo’s Water Authority (Consejo Insular de Aguas) has also confirmed that its systems are functioning correctly and no leaks or faults have been identified.

The Town Hall is now considering commissioning an external investigation to further explore potential sources of the pollution, as public health remains their priority. Residents and visitors are urged to respect the temporary ban and follow any signage or instructions provided at the beaches.