Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nearly two weeks after the heavy rains swept across Lanzarote, the popular Canary Island is still struggling to recover.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Canarian Weekly, the municipalities of Teguise and Arrecife in particular are struggling after the storm. Streets in areas such as Costa Teguise, Tahíche, Nazaret, and Teseguite remain coated in dust from dried mud.

In parts of Arrecife, sewage overflow has also added to the disruption, creating both logistical and health concerns for residents. The accumulation of dust is now being carried by the wind, raising concerns of respiratory problems and irritation to the eyes and throat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly two weeks after the heavy rains swept across Lanzarote, the popular Canary Island is still struggling to recover. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Local authorities and cleaning crews are working tirelessly to clear debris and restore normality, but progress is slow due to the scale of the damage, according to the local news outlet. Several hotels in Costa Teguise have been forced to temporarily close after flooding damaged the properties.

The Meliá Hotel has announced a temporary layoff lasting six to seven weeks, although some staff are being relocated to the Sol Lanzarote Hotel. H10 Hotels has also closed, however the hotel is taking advantage of its closure to carry out renovations and has activated a redundancy programme expected to last four months. Staff are being offered transfers to Playa Blanca during this time.

The popular beach Playa de Las Cucharas has been affected by sediment and debris, discolouring the normally clear waters and deterring beachgoers. Eugenio Robayna, Councillor for Roads and Works in Teguise, has emphasised the necessity of clearing filter wells in Tahíche and Costa Teguise to prevent further flooding. As Lanzarote moves from emergency response to long-term recovery, both the local government and residents are calling for more robust infrastructure planning and better stormwater management systems to avoid a repeat of the damage seen this month.