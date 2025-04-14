Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK Foreign Office has released a new travel advisory for Spain following severe weather in Lanzarote.

Torrential rain and floods have wrought havoc on the island, prompting an emergency declaration by local authorities on Saturday (April 12). Streets turned into rivers with cars abandoned as residents deal with a dreadful sewage stench amid the weather chaos, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) cautioned travellers about the current conditions in areas such as Costa Teguise, San Bartolomé, and Arrecife, noting some hotels lack electricity while select roads suffer from mud build-up. An update on the gov.uk travel advice page stated: "Heavy rainfall and flooding in Lanzarote occurred earlier today (13 April 2025) with Costa Teguise, San Bartolomé, and Arrecife particularly affected. Services across the island are affected.

"Some hotels are currently without power. Some roads are currently affected by mud. If you are in Lanzarote or travelling to Lanzarote, follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local weather updates."

Spain’s meteorological service issued weather warnings for many areas of the country from Sunday to Tuesday - including storms in the northeast, rain in the Balearic islands and wind in parts of both the north and south coast. Two flights from Manchester, two from Gatwick, two from Bristol and others from Cardiff, Stansted, Birmingham, Bournemouth and Dublin had to be diverted to Fuerteventura due to low visibility prior to the weekend, local Canary Islands media reported.

Some spots in Costa Teguise received more than a year's worth of rain in two hours, when over 100 litres fell per square metre. The easter week will see showers and lower temperatures in the early days. However, more stable weather and a temperature rise can be expected starting Thursday.