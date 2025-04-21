Canary Islands weather warning: Yellow wind warnings issued for Tenerife and Gran Canaria during unsettled period for Spain
Some of the most popular, including Tenerife and Gran Canaria, are most at risk as furious winds are set to whip up massive 6ft waves. AEMET has issued yellow alerts for winds, expecting gusts to approach 40mph on the coast, triggering hazardous conditions out at sea.
In two separate yellow advisories issued today, the service said "force seven" winds on the coast of Tenerife would last from 6pm this evening to 11.59pm. The alert states: "Northeast winds of 50 to 61 km/h (force seven) on the southeast coast of Tenerife, southeast and west of Gran Canaria."
The yellow warnings come after a "pre-alert" was issued by the service for Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and La Gomera on Saturday, as the Canary Islands government expected major winds to make landfall over the weekend and beyond. The alert stated: "The Government of the Canary Islands, through the Directorate General for Emergencies, updates the situation and declares a pre-alert for winds on all the islands, as of 16:00 hours today, Saturday 19 April.
"This decision is taken taking into account the information provided by the State Meteorological Agency and other available sources, and in application of the Specific Emergency Plan for the Canary Islands due to the Risk of Adverse Meteorological Phenomena (PEFMA)."
The warnings come during an unsettled period for Spain, which has seen atypically gloomy weather in recent weeks, with temperatures declining and rain and cloud dominating. Over the next week, however, the weather could change in Spain, with the system responsible for the stormy conditions moving away soon.
