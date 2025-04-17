Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Holiday hotspots could be battered by rain over the Easter weekend as a winter storm is brewing.

AEMET, Spain's meteorological agency, warned a polar mass has triggered a mid-April winter storm, with rainy conditions set to continue until Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are set to batter a number of regions, and AEMET even expects snow in some north and southeast mountains above 1,000 metres.

Heavy rain is expected in Galicia, which could impact those hiking the Camino Santiago, and occasional showers are predicted across the Cantabrian coast, Pyrenees, and parts of Andalusia. Tourists in Girona, Catalonia, should take heed of an amber weather warning until 3pm on Thursday, with a "significant risk" of high-speed winds from the north and northwest up to 55 to 70 km/h, and waves up to three metres high.

Temperatures will rise in other regions, reaching 26C in Valencia and Alicante, 25C in Murcia, and 20-22C in Seville, Barcelona, and Cádiz. On Good Friday, an Atlantic low will cause two successive cold fronts to pass through the northwest, bringing rain and showers to most of the Iberian Peninsula.

Galicia will again be battered by rain, while the Mediterranean is likely to be spared. Strong winds will persist on the Cantabrian, Galicia, and Alboran coasts, and "very strong" gusts are expected in the mountains of the far north, where snow could also fall.

The Balearic Islands are expected to stay dry according to Aemet, while the Canary Islands will have cloudy skies and light rain in the north. Galicia and the northwest of Spain are set for a wet weekend, as strong rainfall and thunderstorms have also been predicted for Saturday. Instability will continue into Easter Sunday across the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with widespread rain and showers and possible thunderstorms.