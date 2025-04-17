Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mallorca has been battered by a hailstorm, turning its sun-soaked streets white.

The freak storm dumped thick ice on the Spanish island, leading to road closures and ongoing yellow alerts for heavy rain and storms across the Balearics and eastern coastal areas. The idyllic Mallorcan village of Puigpunyent in Spain was hit by a surprise hailstorm in the early hours of the morning yesterday (Wednesday 16 April).

Emergency services can be seen on a snow plough working to clear the roads, which were closed for safety. The Serra de Tramuntana region, running along Mallorca’s northwest, has been particularly affected by unstable weather in the run-up to Easter.

Heavy rain also fell across other parts of the island, breaking records in the Alfabia-Bunyola area and the coastal port of Puerto Sóller. Yellow alerts are currently in force for the Balearic Islands, including Majorca, Ibiza and Menorca, according to Spain's State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

A sunny day is forecast for Mallorca today (Thursday 17 April). However there will be a fair old breeze from the west; easing later in the day. Some rough coastal conditions are forecast with a yellow alert for the south and Tramuntana coasts from 4am to 3pm - waves of three metres and gusts of 60 km/h.

Good Friday is expected to be a decent day. The weekend is forecast to bring a mix of cloudy and sunny spells and the risk of rain.

Forecast for Thursday.

Alcudia (12C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. .

Andratx (11C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%.

Binissalem (9C) 18C, moderate west breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 40%.

Deya (10C) 17C, fresh west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 40%.

Palma (10C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 35%.

Pollensa (11C) 20C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%.

Porreres (9C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to light; humidity 40%.

Sant Llorenç (9C) 19C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%.

Santanyi (10C) 18C, fresh west breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%.

Sineu (10C) 18C, fresh northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%.