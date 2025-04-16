Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A British man found himself paralysed after having a glass of wine at dinner in Benidorm.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert 'Benidorm Bob' Atkinson, 67, was enjoying a meal with his wife Carol, 64, in the resort town before she was due to head back to the UK, when he was struck down with a mystery illness. The illness made his legs suddenly give way beneath him. Now unable to walk, he eventually managed to crawl to bed with the help of his partner.

However, when he awoke the next morning, he couldn't get out of bed or use his legs. Bob, from Yorkshire, was taken to hospital, where neurosurgeons raced him through for emergency spinal surgery. During the operation, medics discovered a tumour on his spine and told him he may never be able to walk again. He's been in intensive care ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His niece Sophie Rush shared details of Bob's plight on GoFundMe. When he was taken to hospital, Bob's pre-purchased travel insurance meant that the paramedics took him to a private facility, Bob's sister added on the page, explaining how the insurer initially agreed to pay out.

A British man found himself paralysed after having a glass of wine at dinner in Benidorm. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

She claims they are "now trying everything not to pay" and that "because it's such a large amount it's an unusual situation". Bob’s sister has now shared that Bob would finally be coming home, but is having to travel by land because he's "not fit to fly".

She said: "As you can imagine all the stress of getting him home is very upsetting for him. I am in the UK now and fighting from this side. Carol is struggling with all the difficult navigation needed to get Bob home. Phone calls etc.

"This time should be spent focusing on Bob but she can't as it's been spent trying to raise funds to get him home and dealing with the hospital. She has had to sign the agreement to pay the hospital bill which is now at approx £45000. We are so thankful to everyone who has donated and shared the go fund me page so after a substantial private donation to Carol Atkinson from Acorn rugby club in York we have managed to book transport for repatriation. He is paralysed from the waist down and our last hope is that when he gets back to the UK this may have something to do with the tumour that was discovered during his operation pressing on his spine.”