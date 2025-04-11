Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

British holidaymakers are being advised to exercise caution as Spain begins a crack down on public drinking.

UK tourists face strict 9pm to 8am rules in the popular holiday destination when it comes to drinking hours. Alcohol consumption is being restricted in three major resort destinations in Mallorca as the country cracks down on happy hours, public drinking and the sale of alcohol between 9.30pm and 8am local time, as reported by BirminghamLive.

The rules apply in three resorts in Mallorca - Llucmajor, Palma and Calvia (Magaluf) - as well as San Antonio in Ibiza. One Sure Insurance has issued a statement warning that “with mass tourism a growing issue across Spain, the government has made it clear that they are committed to enforcing fines for those engaging in disruptive or inappropriate behaviour." It is already illegal to drink alcohol in the street in some areas of Spain. Public drinking in certain areas can result in an immediate fine, this also applies to sexual activity in public places, including on beaches.

Local laws restrict the sale and availability of alcohol in areas of some resorts on the Balearic Islands, including Magaluf (Calvià), Mallorca, Playa de Palma, Mallorca and San Antonio (San Antoni de Portmany), Ibiza. These rules prohibit happy hours, open bars (toting ‘all you can drink in one hour’ deals), the sale of alcohol from vending machines, self-service alcohol dispensers, organising pub crawls and party boat trips.

The UK government has also stepped in to provide safety advice to UK travellers while abroad through its Travel Aware campaign. The campaign encourages young travellers to “Stick With Your Mates” in an initiative highlighting the risks of alcohol consumption abroad.

The campaign reminds travellers that: “Drinking abroad can be different to back in the UK. The quality of alcohol can be poorer, measurements of alcohol larger, and cheaper drinks and deals can result in you getting more drunk, quicker than intended.”