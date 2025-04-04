Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK tourists heading to Spain are being warned over important changes being implemented.

European Union holiday hotspot Spain is no longer accepting a Euro note. In 2016, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Spain officially halted production of the €500 note, due to its association with criminal activity.

While these purple banknotes are still technically legal tender, they’re increasingly difficult to use or deposit. Many shops no longer accept them, reports Euro Weekly News, with UK tourists set to flock to Spain once again this spring and this summer.

The site reports you can still bring them to a bank and exchange them. "Over time, once they become too damaged or scarce, they’ll quietly disappear from circulation altogether," the publication has advised British holidaymakers.

UK tourists heading to Spain are being warned over important changes being implemented. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

In Belgium, the Netherlands, Finland, Ireland, Slovenia and Italy, 1 cent and 2 cent coins are no longer minted. Spain – along with France, Germany, Portugal and Austria – is considering following suit.

Writing on Reddit, one European Union resident said: "In Slovakia they are not in use. I would like to complete my collection of circulated ones, I am looking for 1c, 2c, 5c, Belgium, Holand-Wilem-Alexander, Finland, Estonia, Greece, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, I can swap coins from Slovakia, Austria, Germany."

A second typed: "Surely some countries could choose not to mint them, with any current circulating coins remaining legal tender across the Eurozone regardless of whether they mint the coins at home or not. Germany could still mint and use them, and Ireland would still be able to accept them despite not minting them, for example. The 1ct coin is probably my favourite Euro coin, as it happens…"