Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you are hoping to travel to Spain this year, this is everything you need to know about whether you need a visa or not.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you have a full British citizen passport, you can travel without a visa to the Schengen area, such as Spain, for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, reports gov.uk. This applies if you travel:

as a tourist

to visit family or friends

to attend business meetings, cultural or sports events

for short-term studies or training

However, visa rules are different for those with a full British citizen passport and are working in Spain. Gov.uk explains: “Spain is in the Schengen area. If you’re travelling for business for up to 90 days in a 180-day period, you may be able to do some business-related activities without needing a visa or permit, such as attend business meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It does not matter how many countries you visit in the Schengen area. Your total stay must be no more than 90 days in every 180 days. The 180-day period keeps ‘rolling’. “If you’re staying for longer, or for other types of work, you may need a visa or permit.

If you are hoping to travel to Spain this year, this is everything you need to know about whether you need a visa or not. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“The Spanish authorities are responsible for setting and enforcing entry rules. They decide which activities need a visa or permit, or which may be exempt."

As Spain follows Schengen area rules, British citizen passport holders must (according to gov.uk):

have a ‘date of issue’ less than 10 years before the date you arrive – if you renewed your passport before 1 October 2018, it may have a date of issue that is more than 10 years ago

have an ‘expiry date’ at least three months after the day you plan to leave the Schengen area

It adds: “Check with your travel provider that your passport and other travel documents meet requirements. Renew your passport if you need to. You will be denied entry if you do not have a valid travel document or try to use a passport that has been reported lost or stolen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Updated advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) highlighted a new mobile app that holidaymakers should download if they are travelling to Spain. The mobile app is called ALERT COPS and it is provided by Spanish Police and Civil Guard.

The FCDO explained that this app offers "simple and discreet communication with police forces if you experience or witness a crime". It says: “The Spanish Police and Civil Guard have a mobile app which offers a number of services, including simple and discreet communication with police forces if you experience or witness a crime – more information can be found on the ALERT COPS webpage.”