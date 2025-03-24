Brits have been issued new travel advice for Spain from the Foreign Office - with holidaymakers urged to remain vigilant against street crime.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Updated advice from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) highlighted a new mobile app that holidaymakers should download if they are travelling to Spain. The mobile app is called ALERT COPS and it is provided by Spanish Police and Civil Guard.

The FCDO explained that this app offers "simple and discreet communication with police forces if you experience or witness a crime". It says: “The Spanish Police and Civil Guard have a mobile app which offers a number of services, including simple and discreet communication with police forces if you experience or witness a crime – more information can be found on the ALERT COPS webpage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers several services, including a chat function, location sharing, an SOS button and more. ALERT Cops allows those who are a victim or witness of a crime to contact officers via chat, send photos and videos, and you'll receive an immediate response.- You can share your location with your loved ones or with rescue services whenever you want.

Brits have been issued new travel advice for Spain from the Foreign Office - with holidaymakers urged to remain vigilant against street crime. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

In case of emergency, your location will be faster and more accurate. It allows you to send an immediate alert to your guardians with your location and a 10-second audio recording. It offers enhanced protection for vulnerable groups.

ALERT Cops said: "Have you just been robbed on your street? Can't locate a family member and think they're missing? With AlertCops, you can communicate with the State Security Forces (FFCCSE) easily and discreetly.

"To use it, simply validate your phone number, open the app, and press the alert button in its icon menu . This will notify your location to the nearest monitoring center. You can send images and videos and indicate whether the alert occurred to you or if you witnessed it. The State Security Forces will receive all the information so they can help you as quickly as possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FCDO emphasised the importance of protecting your belongings to deter street crime. It highlighted the risk of theft, particularly in tourist areas where criminals often employ "distraction techniques" and "work in teams". It warns: “Be alert to the risk of street crime. Thieves use distraction techniques and often work in teams.

“Take care of your passports, money and personal belongings, particularly when collecting or checking in luggage at the airport, and while arranging car hire. Do not carry all your valuables in one place. Keep a copy of the photo page of your passport somewhere safe.”