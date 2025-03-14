Thailand is a popular holiday destination for both Brits and Americans - but is it safe to travel to at the moment?

Currently the Foreign Office doesn’t discourage Brits from travelling to Thailand, however it does advise against all but essential travel to parts of the south, near the Thailand-Malaysia border. FCDO also advises against all but essential travel to the Pattani Province, Yala Province, Narathiwat Province and southern Songkhla Province.

It also warns that terrorists are “likely to carry out attacks in Thailand”. It says: “There are regular terrorist attacks in the 4 provinces in the southern tip of Thailand by the border with Malaysia. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all but essential travel to these provinces.

“However, terrorist attacks could take place anywhere in Thailand. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals. Stay aware of your surroundings, keep up to date with local media reports and follow the advice of local authorities.”

It also warns that “violent sexual assaults and unprovoked attacks can happen in tourist areas across Thailand.” It adds: “Attacks are most common during full moon parties or similar events, and near bars late at night.”

The US State Department advises Americans to “exercise normal precautions in Thailand” and also advises to reconsider travel to “Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Songkhla provinces due to civil unrest associated with ongoing insurgent activities.”

It adds: “Periodic violence directed mostly at Thai government interests by a domestic insurgency continues to affect security in the southernmost provinces of Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, and Songkhla. In Songkhla, the insurgency is most active in the districts of Chana, Thepha, Nathawat, and Saba Yoi. U.S. citizens are at risk of death or injury due to the possibility of indiscriminate attacks in public places. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in these provinces as U.S government employees must obtain special authorization to travel to these provinces.”