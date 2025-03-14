A total lunar eclipse and the resulting glowing red "blood moon" will grace skies in North and South America.

The celestial event, which will see the moon change to rusty red hues, will begin late Thursday night and will continue into the early hours of Friday, March 14, as the Earth passes between the sun and moon. According to NASA, another total lunar eclipse won't be visible in the U.S. until March 2026.

Those in the U.S. can see the eclipse starting at 11:57 p.m. ET when the penumbral phase begins, during which the moon travels through Earth’s penumbra, or the faint outer part of its shadow, according to NASA. The agency predicts the moon will complete all of the eclipse phases in just over 6 hours and will end at 6 a.m. ET.

Is it safe to watch without eye protection?

Unlike the total solar eclipse in April 2024, the upcoming total lunar eclipse, the first since November 2022, doesn't require special equipment to witness safely. You can safely observe the celestial occurrence with the naked eye and without any special equipment, NASA says, though "binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view."

The agency adds that a "dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions." No special glasses are needed to view the lunar eclipse, and one can directly look at the moon without hesitation.

Is it safe to go outside during lunar eclipse?

It is absolutely safe to go outside during the lunar eclipse. It is just like any other day you are outside - follow the same rules and don’t look directly at the Sun. If you want to watch the eclipse sometimes it is advised to wear proper eye protection - eclipse glasses, for example, or view it through a high density welders glass.

When is the next blood moon?

A total lunar eclipse is not rare, but it does not happen frequently either – there are usually a few every decade. The next one is expected on September 7-8, 2025, and it will be visible across Asia, Africa, Australia and parts of Europe.