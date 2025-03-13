The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has issued a new travel warning for British tourists planning to visit a South African hotspot.

The travel warning comes following incidents where holidaymakers have been "targeted" in violent assaults. The FCDO has updated its guidance for those travelling outside the European Union.

It warns that there has been “recent attacks and violent crime on secondary roads to and from Cape Town airport.” It says: You should stay on the M3 and N2, avoid the R300, stay on ‘airport approach road’ (exit 16 on the N2) and avoid Borcherd’s Quarry Road leading to Nyanga, make a journey plan in advance and discuss it with a trusted local contact and avoid following GPS navigation routes that take you away from main roads”.

In its latest update, the FCDO announced: "Updated information about Table Mountain National Park, wildfires in Cape Town and air travel. Some Table Mountain trails are strenuous, and mountain rescuers get regular calls to help hikers.

“Know your limits, research possible trails and select a route suitable to your fitness level. Check SANPARKS for the latest guidance including hazards such as wildfires. Always check the availability of the cable car if you are planning to use it."

The FCDO advises: "See Crime for information on violent attacks in Table Mountain National Park.” Additionally, the guidance notes "recent violent attacks and muggings against hikers and foreign tourists in Table Mountain National Park, including on Lion's Head and Signal Hill".

Tourists planning trips to South Africa, particularly the Kruger National Park, have been cautioned with new safety advice. The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has warned visitors to "avoid quieter areas, especially during early mornings and evenings" following a deadly attack on a tourist.

SANParks urges: "If you stay outside the park, contact your lodge in advance to find out if any disruptions will affect your trip. See SANParks news.”