Is it safe to travel to Australia right now? Latest travel advice to Americans and Brits as Cyclone Alfred to make landfall

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

7th Mar 2025, 10:02am

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Tropical cyclone Alfred is heading towards Australia and millions of people are bracing for a direct hit.

The storm has already forced evacuations in many areas and the closing of several airports, ports, and schools along Australia’s Southeast Coast. Several airlines have also cancelled flights.

Qantas, Virgin and Jetstar flights into Gold Coast Airport have been suspended as the terminal building has shut ahead of Tropical Cyclone Alfred making landfall. A statement from the Coolangatta airport confirmed the facility would be closed from 4pm Queensland time on Wednesday, as residents brace for damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Affected passengers will be contacted by their airline for options to reschedule travel. The Gold Coast is in the warning zone for the cyclone, currently a category two system, along with Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, and Byron Bay and Ballina in New South Wales. The Bureau of Meteorology said the cyclone is "expected to cross the coast early Friday morning, most likely between Maroochydore and Coolangatta".

Tropical cyclone Alfred is heading towards Australia and millions of people are bracing for a direct hit. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)Tropical cyclone Alfred is heading towards Australia and millions of people are bracing for a direct hit. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
Tropical cyclone Alfred is heading towards Australia and millions of people are bracing for a direct hit. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Australia. It warns Brits: “Tropical cyclones affect some parts of Australia, mainly Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia. The cyclone season normally runs from November to April.

“Tropical cyclone Alfred is forecast to bring adverse weather to Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, South East Queensland and Northern New South Wales from Wednesday 5 March. This could result in localised flash flooding and severe coastal hazards which could lead to transport disruption and power outages.

“Monitor weather updates, follow the advice of local authorities and check with your airline or travel agent for any travel updates. Remember in Australia, the Emergency Services number is 000.”

The US Embassy has not issued a new travel warning for Australia. It currently advises US travellers to “exercise normal precautions in Australia.”

Related topics:AirportsTravel AdviceTravelAustraliaAmericans

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice