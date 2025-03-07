Tropical cyclone Alfred is heading towards Australia and millions of people are bracing for a direct hit.

The storm has already forced evacuations in many areas and the closing of several airports, ports, and schools along Australia’s Southeast Coast. Several airlines have also cancelled flights.

Qantas, Virgin and Jetstar flights into Gold Coast Airport have been suspended as the terminal building has shut ahead of Tropical Cyclone Alfred making landfall. A statement from the Coolangatta airport confirmed the facility would be closed from 4pm Queensland time on Wednesday, as residents brace for damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding.

Affected passengers will be contacted by their airline for options to reschedule travel. The Gold Coast is in the warning zone for the cyclone, currently a category two system, along with Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, and Byron Bay and Ballina in New South Wales. The Bureau of Meteorology said the cyclone is "expected to cross the coast early Friday morning, most likely between Maroochydore and Coolangatta".

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for Australia. It warns Brits: “Tropical cyclones affect some parts of Australia, mainly Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia. The cyclone season normally runs from November to April.

“Tropical cyclone Alfred is forecast to bring adverse weather to Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, South East Queensland and Northern New South Wales from Wednesday 5 March. This could result in localised flash flooding and severe coastal hazards which could lead to transport disruption and power outages.

“Monitor weather updates, follow the advice of local authorities and check with your airline or travel agent for any travel updates. Remember in Australia, the Emergency Services number is 000.”

The US Embassy has not issued a new travel warning for Australia. It currently advises US travellers to “exercise normal precautions in Australia.”