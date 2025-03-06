The rare Category 2 tropical Cyclone Alfred is currently obstructing cruises.

Some passengers sailing on Carnival and Royal Caribbean cruise ships were informed that their weekend getaway cruises from one cruise port won’t be happening due to Cyclone Alfred. For the first time in many years, Brisbane in Australia is being directly impacted by a cyclone, causing the city to shut down trains, buses, and its port as it prepares for heavy rains, strong winds and flooding.

Cruise ships sailing to and from the Port of Brisbane must stay safely away until the weather system passes. This means Carnival Luminosa and Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas, which homeport in Brisbane seasonally, are stuck at sea until the port can safely reopen.

Carnival Luminosa was expected to return to the port on March 6 with Quantum of the Seas following on March 7. The captains will keep both ships a safe distance away from the area until Tropical Cyclone Alfred passes.

Passengers currently on board will enjoy a couple of extra days at sea until the ships are able to safely return to Brisbane once the port reopens. With the port closed until Saturday, March 8 at the earliest, both cruise lines were forced to cancel their next sailings on the ships. Both had three-day weekend getaway cruises scheduled that won’t be able to happen. Carnival Cruise Line noted that all passengers booked on the sailing will receive a full refund for their cruise fares and all pre-purchased items.