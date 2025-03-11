An EasyJet pilot has been stood down after his plane came within a few hundred feet of hitting a mountain range over Egypt.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EasyJet flight’s Ground Proximity Warning System was triggered in the cockpit as the plane was coming into land over Hurghada in Egypt. Only a last second manoeuvre to pull the joystick up levelled the plane and avoided the mountain range. There were 190 passengers and crew onboard the plane, which had taken off from Manchester. Captain Paul Elsworth was grounded as a result of the incident in February and an investigation has been launched.

Sources told The Sun the plane was descending at 4,928ft per minute before the warning sounded - with the passengers unaware of the near miss. The Airbus A320 reportedly flew over the mountain range at an altitude of just 3,100ft, meaning the peak was just 771ft away from the aircraft at an altitude of 2,329ft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An EasyJet pilot has been suspended after his plane came within a few hundred feet of hitting a mountain range over Egypt. (Photo: @_luke_elsworth/Instagram) | @_luke_elsworth/Instagram

The source said: “Within moments of the flight drama being raised, officials stepped in and Paul Elsworth was forbidden from piloting the plane. Another flight crew brought the jet home. The pilot will be asked detailed questions. The GPWS only sounds when a plane is heading into terrain - in this instance a mountain. Passengers on-board are understood to have been oblivious to the scare, and unaware of just how close they came to the mountain range as the plane descended into Egypt.”

The Civil Aviation Authority is said to be waiting to review how the incident is investigated by easyJet. EasyJet said: “Safety is the number one priority for all our pilots, they are trained to the highest industry standards, subject to rigorous testing and monitored closely. The flight landed normally and as we have an ongoing investigation, the pilot remains stood down from duty in line with procedures.”