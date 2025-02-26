Holidaymakers could soon be charged more every time they fly under new government proposals.

A “frequent flyer levy” is among recommendations put forward today (Wednesday 26 February) by the government’s independent climate advisors. The Climate Change Committee (CCC) suggests a levy on families who fly regularly should help limit growth in airline traffic to 16% until 2040.

It said: “This is a tax that increases with the number of flights an individual takes. As higher income groups tend to be less responsive to price changes, tax rates would need to be sufficiently high to manage demand.” The CCC also suggests Air Passenger Duty could be increased and additional bands added “to better reflect the emissions impacts of flying”.

The CCC said that this tax "increases with the number of flights an individual takes."

It said: “While future ticket prices and UK income are highly uncertain, as an example, if the government’s high carbon value is applied to aviation emissions and airlines are assumed to pass 100% of costs onto tickets, by 2050, a return ticket from London to Alicante, Spain would increase by about £150, and a return ticket from London to New York would increase by about £300.”

Airlines UK, which represents carriers including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and easyJet, said there was already a “credible pathway” for decarbonising by 2050. Tim Alderslade, the chief executive of Airlines UK, said: “We can get to net zero without stopping families from going on holiday.”

Gary Smith, the general secretary of the GMB union, said: “The country is looking for a real-world plan for our energy needs, not a fantasy island. Attempting to tackle aviation emissions by pricing working people out of being able to fly is yet another deeply unfair and regressive way to combat climate change.”

The publication of the committee’s seventh carbon budget, the first update in almost five years, comes as Heathrow Airport is drawing up proposals for a third runway and Gatwick Airport expects to get the go ahead from Labour for a second strip. The Gatwick runway alone would add capacity for around 40m more passengers a year by the 2030s.

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander is expected to make the decision on Thursday, February 27, and the odds are she will give the project the green light. It would see around 100,000 more flights a year.

Construction could start this year and be completed and ready for operational use by the end of the decade. The airport says proposals are low impact, with most construction taking place within the current airport boundary.