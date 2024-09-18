Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manchester Airport has teased an announcement date causing rumours to circulate on social media.

On Monday (16 September), Manchester Airport posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption “Announcement coming soon 19.09.2024”. Users on X began linking the announcement to Jet2 after a post was made by FlightRadar on X on Saturday (14 September) stating that the airline might be making an announcement on the same date.

FlightRadar posted on X saying: “Hearing a few rumours coming from Jet2, big announcement on the 19th and if true, it’s a game changer.” Many said that it could be long-haul flights to America, before then linking it to Manchester Airport on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lots of users wrote “Long haul??”. Another user posted on X: “I have a very good feeling that this could be order of A330s and long-haul expansion to Caribbean and USA“.

Underneath Manchester Airport’s post on X one person wrote: “Something to do with Jet2?”. Another said: “Jet2 flight routes to Florida”. While a third wrote: “Jet2 A330 long haul”.

Jet2 introducing more long haul flights in the north would be very welcome and I am here for that if so. The airline offers great prices that are affordable and it would give greater options to northerners, when London airports have the most routes, destinations and different airlines to choose from. Bringing more holiday choice to the people up north would be a great idea.

However, sources close to Jet2 have said that there is unlikely to be any announcement from the company and that the tweet is speculation. So, that blows the speculation Jet2 and Manchester Airport are linking up for long haul flights. So, may the guesses continue and keep your eyes peeled on Thursday for Manchester Airport’s announcement!