Jet2 has issued a travel warning to passengers flying from three UK airports as “delays are likely”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jet2 has issued travel advice for passengers flying from Jersey, Newcastle and East Midlands airports due to potential disruptions this week and in the coming months. The airline urged travellers to allow extra time for their journeys to these airports.

In Jersey, an air festival is expected to cause congestion. Newcastle Airport faces roadworks on a nearby major route. While East Midlands Airport will be affected by lane closures on the M1 motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jet2 has confirmed that all flights are scheduled to operate as planned, but passengers should be aware of the potential disruption. Passengers flying from Jersey Airport this week, on September 12, 2024, should be aware of potential congestion and road closures due to the Jersey International Air Festival.

Jet2 has issued a travel warning to passengers flying from three UK airports as “delays are likely”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Jet2 advised: "Please allow extra time for your journey to the airport as we're operating your flight as scheduled. Please arrive at the airport at least two hours before your departure time. Check-in closes 40 minutes before a flight's departure time.

"The airline directs travellers to www.jerseyairdisplay.org.uk for more information about the event. Jet2 reassures holidaymakers that transfer times for package holidays remain unaffected."

Travellers using Newcastle Airport should prepare for ongoing delays due to roadworks on the A696 from August 19 until November 26. Jet2 said: "Diversion routes have been put in place. National Highways have confirmed that resurfacing work will be completed affecting the airport access roundabout."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works are scheduled overnight, with roads reopening at 6am each morning. Passengers are urged to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid missing their flights due to these temporary road alterations.

Passengers travelling to East Midlands Airport should be prepared for potential delays due to roadworks on the M1 motorway. Jet2 advised: "One lane will be permanently closed on the Northbound and Southbound carriageways with a 50mph speed restriction in place. Delays are likely during peak hours."

The airline also warns of overnight closures: "There will be sporadic closures of Junction 23A slip roads, between the hours of 10pm and 6am. There will be signed diversions."