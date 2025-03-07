Two families were thrown off a plane after a row broke out over a boy watching The Karate Kid.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brawl caused the easyJet flight to emergency land. The five-year-old was watching the 2010 remake of film on his iPad when a woman four rows in front is said to have became frustrated and asked him to turn it off.

The boy's mother, 26, claims that he was watching the film on a low volume but the woman became aggressive and shouted racial abuse at him. She also alleges that the woman's other-half grabbed her disabled partner by the neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two families were thrown off a plane after a row broke out over a boy watching The Karate Kid. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

As the two families confronted each other, the pilot made an emergency landing in Porto where police were waiting for both groups. However, the boy's mother, a lettings officer from South London, is threatening to sue the airline insisting that they were the victims of the incident.

She told the Sun: 'This incident involved racial abuse, discrimination, and physical assault. My son was left extremely scared and distressed.'

The mother added that she believes her family should have been supported and said she had not heard back from easyJet despite nine months of complaining to airline, which has banned those involved from future flights. The families were returning home from a holiday in Lanzarote to Gatwick but were left in Porto to make their own way home.

EasyJet said: 'Safety is our highest priority. We do not tolerate disruptive behaviour.'