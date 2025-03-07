Jet2 flights: Passengers and staff on flight from Belfast to Fuerteventura 'held down' holidaymaker shouting 'Lord Jesus' with 'kids beside him'
A video posted on social media platform TikTok shows the moment someone appearing to be under the influence started shouting on the plane. Flight attendants were forced to step in alongside passengers as a man started shouting about "the Lord Jesus" and screeching loudly from his seat.
The footage was posted two days after the incident which occurred on 1 March. The onlooker who took the video condemned what they described as 'drunken behaviour' and blasted the passenger for the outburst in front of children, with commenters suggesting he should be "banned from flying".
The video shows two men standing over a man yelling almost unintelligibly, with one passenger reminding him he is "on a plane" while trying to calm him down. Text overlaid on the video condemned the "disgraceful" behaviour of the passenger, and a caption posted below suggested he had drunk himself "to oblivion" while praising staff.
The overlaid text reads: "The incident on the Belfast to Fuerteventura Flight on March 1. Disgraceful. This is not the half of it. These crew members went above and beyond to deal with this and these guys held him down. This lasted an hour and kids were beside him." The caption adds: "Belfast to Fuerteventura Jet2 flight.
