Level 2 travel advisory countries: Full list of countries Americans are warned to 'exercise increased caution' amid 'risks to safety and security'
The State Department has four levels of travel advisories. Level 1 is exercise normal precautions, Level 2 is exercise increased caution, level 3 urges Americans to reconsider travel and level 4 advisory means do not travel.
The agency issues travel advisories for every country in the world. Factors considered in setting advisory levels include crime, terrorism, civil unrest, the risk of wrongful detention, health, the likelihood of a natural disaster and current events, the State Department says.
Level 1 is the lowest advisory and indicates there is some risk in any international travel. Level 2 means there are "heightened risks to safety and security," which could apply to specific areas of the country.
Level 3 advises Americans to reconsider traveling to the nation because of "serious risks to safety and security." Level 4 is the highest advisory level indicating there is a "greater likelihood of life-threatening risks."
The department advises Americans to write a will and leave DNA samples if they decide to travel to a Level 4 nation in preparation for possible worst-case scenarios. In each advisory, the State Department explains the factors contributing to the level designation, identifies possible areas of more risk and gives advice on what to do if you decide to travel to that country.
Listed below are all of the countries that currently have a Level 2 travel advisory meaning holidaymakers should exercise increased caution.
- Zimbabwe
- Morocco
- Uruguay
- Indonesia
- Solomon Island
- Timor-Leste
- Belgium
- France
- Serbia
- Eritrea
- Kenya
- Liberia
- Brazil
- Azerbaijan
- Peru
- Ghana
- The Bahamas
- Botswana
- Cote d’Ivoire
- Armenia
- Ecuador
- Germany
- Philippines
- Benin
- Comoros
- Antarctica
- Bolivia
- Dominican Republic
- Eswatini
- Maldives
- India
- Sweden
- Netherlands
- Tanzania
- UK
- Bahrain
- Saudi Arabia
- Italy
- Jordan
- Denmark
- Lesotho
- Angola
- Panama
- Sierra Leone
- Algeria
- Republic of Congo
- Sri Lanka
- The Gambia
- Turkey
- Tunisia
- Greenland
- Oman
- Madagascar
- South Africa
- Togo
- Laos
- Cuba
- China
- Hong Kong
- Tajikistan
- Moldova
- Kosovo
- Malawi
- Costa Rica
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Guinea
- Cameroon
- Gabon
- Nepal
- Namibia
- Spain
- Belize
- Albania
- United Arab Emirates
- Chile
- El Salvador
- Rwanda
- Turks and Caicos Islands
- Djibouti
- Equatorial Guinea