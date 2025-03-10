The U.S. State Department regularly updates its travel advisories for destinations.

The State Department has four levels of travel advisories. Level 1 is exercise normal precautions, Level 2 is exercise increased caution, level 3 urges Americans to reconsider travel and level 4 advisory means do not travel.

The agency issues travel advisories for every country in the world. Factors considered in setting advisory levels include crime, terrorism, civil unrest, the risk of wrongful detention, health, the likelihood of a natural disaster and current events, the State Department says.

Level 1 is the lowest advisory and indicates there is some risk in any international travel. Level 2 means there are "heightened risks to safety and security," which could apply to specific areas of the country.

Level 3 advises Americans to reconsider traveling to the nation because of "serious risks to safety and security." Level 4 is the highest advisory level indicating there is a "greater likelihood of life-threatening risks."

The department advises Americans to write a will and leave DNA samples if they decide to travel to a Level 4 nation in preparation for possible worst-case scenarios. In each advisory, the State Department explains the factors contributing to the level designation, identifies possible areas of more risk and gives advice on what to do if you decide to travel to that country.

Listed below are all of the countries that currently have a Level 2 travel advisory meaning holidaymakers should exercise increased caution.

Zimbabwe

Morocco

Uruguay

Indonesia

Solomon Island

Timor-Leste

Belgium

France

Serbia

Eritrea

Kenya

Liberia

Brazil

Azerbaijan

Peru

Ghana

The Bahamas

Botswana

Cote d’Ivoire

Armenia

Ecuador

Germany

Philippines

Benin

Comoros

Antarctica

Bolivia

Dominican Republic

Eswatini

Maldives

India

Sweden

Netherlands

Tanzania

UK

Bahrain

Saudi Arabia

Italy

Jordan

Denmark

Lesotho

Angola

Panama

Sierra Leone

Algeria

Republic of Congo

Sri Lanka

The Gambia

Turkey

Tunisia

Greenland

Oman

Madagascar

South Africa

Togo

Laos

Cuba

China

Hong Kong

Tajikistan

Moldova

Kosovo

Malawi

Costa Rica

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Guinea

Cameroon

Gabon

Nepal

Namibia

Spain

Belize

Albania

United Arab Emirates

Chile

El Salvador

Rwanda

Turks and Caicos Islands

Djibouti

Equatorial Guinea