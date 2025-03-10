A tourist in Bali had his visitor visa revoked after he was caught hiking a cultural and spiritual site without a guide.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mount Agung, located in Karangasem Regency, in the northeast corner of Bali, is considered a dwelling place of the gods. Hikers, whether locals or internationals, must be accompanied by a guide on the trails of the sacred volcano.

However, a Norwegian man, known by his initials BG, has since been deported from the popular island by immigration officials after failing to adhere to strict rules and regulations. The 41-year-old hiked the volcano without a guide and was forced to leave the country, taking a flight to Kuala Lumpur on February 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was eligible to stay in Indonesia on his visitor visa until March 3 after having entered the country on the February 2. However, his stay was cut short for breaking the law, with his visa revoked.

A tourist in Bali had his visitor visa revoked after he was caught hiking a cultural and spiritual site without a guide. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Hendra Setiawan from the Singaraja Immigration Office said: “The foreign citizen was secured by the Singaraja Immigration enforcement officers based on a report from the local authorities. After receiving the report, we immediately sent a team to the location and secured the foreigner concerned for further questioning at the office.”

The 41-year-old was allegedly given advice from the Mount Agung Climbing Manager not to hike the trail alone, according Indonesian national publication Kompas. Mr Setiawan has since urged hikers wanting to trek Mount Agung to enlist a local guide, whether directly with a freelance guide or through a travel and tour provider.