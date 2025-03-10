Mount Agung Bali: Tourist deported from popular holiday destination after hiking scared spiritual mountain without a guide
Mount Agung, located in Karangasem Regency, in the northeast corner of Bali, is considered a dwelling place of the gods. Hikers, whether locals or internationals, must be accompanied by a guide on the trails of the sacred volcano.
However, a Norwegian man, known by his initials BG, has since been deported from the popular island by immigration officials after failing to adhere to strict rules and regulations. The 41-year-old hiked the volcano without a guide and was forced to leave the country, taking a flight to Kuala Lumpur on February 20.
He was eligible to stay in Indonesia on his visitor visa until March 3 after having entered the country on the February 2. However, his stay was cut short for breaking the law, with his visa revoked.
Hendra Setiawan from the Singaraja Immigration Office said: “The foreign citizen was secured by the Singaraja Immigration enforcement officers based on a report from the local authorities. After receiving the report, we immediately sent a team to the location and secured the foreigner concerned for further questioning at the office.”
The 41-year-old was allegedly given advice from the Mount Agung Climbing Manager not to hike the trail alone, according Indonesian national publication Kompas. Mr Setiawan has since urged hikers wanting to trek Mount Agung to enlist a local guide, whether directly with a freelance guide or through a travel and tour provider.