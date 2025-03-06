Cuba is a popular holiday destination with its charming streets of Havana, world-famous cigars, and the island country’s stunning beaches.

It is the Caribbean’s third most populous country, with a population of over 11 million in 2023, according to the World Bank Group. The State Department’s travel advisory for Cuba was last updated in November 2024.

The authority currently classifies Cuba as a “Level 2” zone, meaning Americans should “exercise increased caution.” As of this report, the CDC has two travel health notices for those going to Cuba. The most recent, shared on November 15, advises travellers to “practice usual precautions” against Dengue. The other notice, released on October 25, warns of an Oropouche outbreak. The latter is categorized as a “Level 2” risk, and travellers are encouraged to “practice enhanced precautions.”

It’s important to note that the country experiences frequent nationwide blackouts, aka power outages, leaving millions without power at a time. According to a November 25 published report by NBC News, the Cuban government didn’t comment on whether touristy areas are prioritised over other parts of the country regarding electricity access.

The State Department additionally highlights that tourists are targets for pickpocketing, car break-ins, and purse snatching. As for transportation, only use marked taxis. If getting behind the wheel, drive cautiously and avoid being on the roads at night.

Frequent power blackouts and unlit roads can make driving at night unsafe. Avoid leaving items in unattended cars and generally buses specific for tourist travel are okay to use. If you decide to travel to Cuba, the State Department advises:

Be aware of your surroundings.

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewellery.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.