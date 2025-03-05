Airports are closing and flights are being cancelled as Tropical Cyclone Alfred intensifies and hurtles towards Australia.

As the first tropical cyclone in 51 years to hit the Australian east coast approaches, residents of Brisbane, the nation’s third-most populous city, are stacking sandbags to protect their properties. Tropical Cyclone Alfred is forecast to cross the coast between the Queensland state capital and the tourist city of Gold Coast to the south late on Thursday or early Friday, Bureau of Meteorology manager Matt Collopy said.

Alfred was over the Pacific Ocean 250 miles east of Brisbane and tracking west on Wednesday with sustained winds near the centre of 59mph and gusts of up to 81mph. “That is destructive winds,” Mr Collopy said. The cyclone was expected to maintain that strength until reaching land.

“Large swells and powerful waves have been observed along the Queensland coast for several days now with severe coastal erosion and inundation happening,” Mr Collopy told reporters in Brisbane. This will continue and likely get worse as the system approaches and makes landfall.”

Jetstar, Qantas and Virgin Australia cancelled all flights in and out of Ballina Byron Gateway Airport on Wednesday and Thursday – a total of 22 flights that were scheduled to arrive or depart the holiday hotspot. Qantas also cancelled flights to and from Lord Howe Island on Wednesday. Brisbane Airport will close on Thursday.

Tropical Cyclone Alfred is expected to make landfall in southeast Queensland and northern NSW as a Category 2 storm, marking the first time a cyclone has directly hit the region in over 50 years | Getty Images

The last flight expected to operate at Brisbane Airport on Thursday is Virgin Australia Flight 1246, arriving from Rockhampton at 4pm. All flights are then cancelled for the rest of the day.

Qantas and Jetstar, which suspended Brisbane flights from midafternoon Thursday, have announced international flights will not operate again until at least midday Saturday and domestic flights until at least Sunday morning. Gold Coast Airport will close as of 4pm local time on Wednesday. There will be no access to the terminal building, with people seeking shelter directed to the closest evacuation centre (Burleigh Waters Community Centre).

A reopening time has not been announced. Qantas Group said its airlines, including Jetstar, will not operate any flights to and from the Gold Coast for at least 24 hours after the airport is closed. From midnight on Wednesday, Qantas Group flights to and from Coffs Harbour will also be suspended until at least midday Thursday.

A Qantas Group spokesperson said: “We have proactively cancelled a number of flights today from South East Queensland and Northern New South Wales. The situation remains fluid and flight cancellations and delays will evolve over the coming days.”

Airlines have announced flexible travel policies due to the Cyclone. Qantas and Virgin are offering customers who booked flights before Monday, March 3 the option to move their flight date within 14 days of the original departure date for free or cancel for a travel credit instead. Jetstar is offering customers a free date change up to seven days before and up to 14 days after their original travel date, or a voucher to the value of their untravelled flights.