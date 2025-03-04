90s pop band Green Day have scrapped the final gig of their Australian tour due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US punk superstars have been forced to cancel their show at the Gold Coast's Robina Stadium, also known as the Cbus Super Stadium. The show was due to take place on Wednesday (5 March).

The band posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening: “Hey Australia, unfortunately due to circumstances out of our control, tomorrow's Gold Coast show has been cancelled. With Cyclone Alfred bringing some seriously nasty weather, it's just not possible to go ahead safely. We know this is a huge disappointment, and we're just as bummed as you are. Stay safe out there!”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

90s pop band Green Day have scrapped the final gig of their Australian tour due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred. (Photo: Getty Images for FIREAID) | Getty Images for FIREAID

Robina Stadium also issued a statement, informing patrons: “Cbus Super Stadium has been advised that the Green Day Saviors concert has been cancelled, due to the extreme weather conditions forecast. We know how excited fans were for the concert and we share your disappointment. Concert organisers explored every opportunity to go ahead with the event, but the safety and travel certainty of concert goers, performers and staff cannot be ensured under current conditions.”

Cyclone Alfred is expected to make landfall between Noosa and Brisbane on Thursday evening or early Friday, triggering destructive winds of up to 130km/h, heavy rainfall and flooding. The worst of Alfred's impact will hit the state's southern flank, including Brisbane, the Gold Coast and NSW's Northern Rivers.

It is predicted to bring days of heavy rainfall and deadly flash floods, with 400mm of rain forecast for Brisbane while the Gold Coast is expected to be hit with 450mm in just three days. Green Day’s show was originally intended to close out the tour on March 5th. They will next head to Mumbai to headline day two of Lollapalooza India on March 9.