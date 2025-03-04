A major update has been issued to travellers heading to Australia as it is expected flights will be cancelled as Cyclone Alfred is set to make a landfall.

Airlines are offering customers with flights to or from a number of Queensland and New South Wales airports over the coming days the chance to change their dates free of charge. Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia are also each making available travel credits or vouchers to travellers if they choose to cancel their flights to or from selected airports.

Currently airlines are continuing to monitor the unfolding weather situation, with passengers booked to fly advised they will be contacted in the event of any disruptions. However, passengers are also being told they can proactively make changes to their bookings, after Tropical Cyclone Alfred intensified into a category two system.

Qantas website said: "We're closely monitoring Tropical Cyclone Alfred off the coast of Queensland. If your flight is impacted, we'll notify you by SMS using the number provided in your booking. You can also check your flight details through the Qantas App or via Manage Booking online.

"We're offering additional flexibility to customers who have booked flights to or from Ballina, Brisbane, Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Gold Coast and Maroochydore on or prior to 3 March 2025, for travel between 4 and 9 March 2025. If you wish to change your booking or no longer wish to travel, we're offering a travel credit or fee-free date change (up to 14 days from the original date of travel, subject to availability).”

It added: "If you've booked directly with Qantas, visit Manage Booking to make changes to your booking or contact us on 13 13 13 within Australia to discuss your options. If you've booked through a Travel Agent, please contact your agent directly for assistance."

Jetstar also provided a similar update to passengers about their booking options. Virgin Australia is also allowing passengers travelling to Ballina, Bundaberg, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast airports between Wednesday and Saturday to exchange their flights.

Queensland, Northern Territory and Western Australia are under threat of the tropical cyclone. It is expected to bring severe storms from Wednesday.

Areas likely to be worst affected are Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales. If it follows its projected path, Alfred will be the first cyclone to directly hit Brisbane since Nancy in 1990, according to the Independent.