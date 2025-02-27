Brit holidaymakers are trapped in Mauritius as a deadly storm wreaks havoc on the island.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tropical Storm Garance barrels towards the island, leaving British tourists stranded and local residents in fear. The powerful cyclone, packing wind speeds of up to 70 km per hour, is expected to unleash devastating winds, torrential rains, and life-threatening sea conditions.

It has prompted a a Class 3 cyclone weather warning from the Mauritius Meteorological Services. As the storm gains momentum just 440 kilometers northwest of the island, Brits vacationing in this tropical paradise are now facing a nightmare scenario, trapped with no clear escape route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport has been shut down from 7 pm local time on February 26, leaving travelers stranded with no way out. With no definite reopening time, tourists are left in limbo, anxiously awaiting updates from airlines while bracing for the full impact of the storm. Flights back to the UK have been indefinitely suspended.

Brit holidaymakers are trapped in Mauritius as a deadly storm wreaks havoc on the island. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Tourists are being urged to contact their airlines for the latest updates, but many are reporting hours-long waits and unresponsive customer service hotlines. The Foreign Office has issued an urgent warning to Brits in Mauritius, advising them to stay in a safe place and follow instructions from local authorities. The advisory has heightened anxiety among tourists, many of whom are struggling to find secure shelter as the storm’s approach becomes increasingly imminent.

With winds reaching 70 km per hour and the potential for even stronger gusts, the threat of property damage, flooding, and coastal erosion looms large. Tourists are being told to avoid coastal areas due to the dangerous sea conditions, but with hotels along the beachfront, many are feeling vulnerable and exposed.

The Foreign Office has urged Brits to follow local authority updates closely. In case of emergencies, the British Consulate in Mauritius can be contacted at +230 660 4900 (press option 2). The tropical cyclone had sustained wind speeds and is being watched closely.

A cyclone is a large storm system that rotates around a low-pressure center. Cyclones can cause heavy rainfall, strong winds, and flooding.