The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has issued a warning to UK tourists who are travelling to Spain.

The Foreign Office has issued a warning that UK tourists must present five documents upon arrival in Spain. At Spanish border control, you may be required to show a return or onward ticket, proof of travel insurance, evidence of sufficient funds for your stay - the amount varies based on your accommodation and a hotel booking confirmation or proof of address if you're staying at your own property.

The fifth and final document is an invitation or proof of address if staying with a third party, friends or family, such as a 'carta de invitation' filled out by your hosts. The FCDO stated: "You can travel without a visa to the Schengen area, which includes Spain, for up to 90 days in any 180-day period."

The FCDO says this applies if you're travelling as a tourist, visiting family or friends, attending business meetings, cultural or sports events, or for short-term studies or training. If you're also visiting other Schengen countries, ensure your entire visit falls within the 90-day visa-free limit.

Visits to Schengen countries in the 180 days prior to your travel count towards your 90 days. If you exceed the 90-day visa-free limit, you may face a ban from entering Schengen countries for up to three years, the FCDO further warns, reports Birmingham Live.

If you find yourself in Spain and need to prolong your visa-free visit due to exceptional circumstances, such as a medical emergency, you must apply to the immigration authorities. The FCDO said: "Make sure you get your passport stamped on entry and exit.

"If you're a visitor, border guards will look at your entry and exit stamps to check you have not overstayed the 90-day visa-free limit for the Schengen area. If your passport is missing a stamp, show evidence of when and where you entered or left the Schengen area (for example, boarding passes or tickets) and ask the border guards to add the date and location in your passport. British nationals living in Spain do not need their passports to be stamped."